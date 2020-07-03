All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 410 Kingsbridge Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
410 Kingsbridge Circle
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:21 AM

410 Kingsbridge Circle

410 Kingsbridge Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

410 Kingsbridge Circle, Garland, TX 75040
Glenbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great 4-2.5-2 in Garland! Spacious rooms, pretty flooring, large backyard, 2 living areas, 2 dining & so much more! 19x15 first floor living has desirable laminate flooring, lovely wainscoting & a classic gas or woodburning fireplace. Bright breakfast room opens to the kitchen w a BI microwave & double ovens. Nice formal dining has chair railing & a stylish chandelier. Private master has his-and-hers closets & a spacious bath w dual sinks & extra storage. 17x13 upstairs living opens to 3 additional bedrooms w WI closets. Utility has built-ins & is wired for gas & electric dryer. Expansive backyard & sprinkler system! One pet considered. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Kingsbridge Circle have any available units?
410 Kingsbridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 Kingsbridge Circle have?
Some of 410 Kingsbridge Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Kingsbridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
410 Kingsbridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Kingsbridge Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 Kingsbridge Circle is pet friendly.
Does 410 Kingsbridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 410 Kingsbridge Circle offers parking.
Does 410 Kingsbridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Kingsbridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Kingsbridge Circle have a pool?
No, 410 Kingsbridge Circle does not have a pool.
Does 410 Kingsbridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 410 Kingsbridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Kingsbridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 Kingsbridge Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest At Duck Creek
4328 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Lake Meadows
5409 Zion Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Berkshire Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy
Garland, TX 75044
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District