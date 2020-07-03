410 Kingsbridge Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great 4-2.5-2 in Garland! Spacious rooms, pretty flooring, large backyard, 2 living areas, 2 dining & so much more! 19x15 first floor living has desirable laminate flooring, lovely wainscoting & a classic gas or woodburning fireplace. Bright breakfast room opens to the kitchen w a BI microwave & double ovens. Nice formal dining has chair railing & a stylish chandelier. Private master has his-and-hers closets & a spacious bath w dual sinks & extra storage. 17x13 upstairs living opens to 3 additional bedrooms w WI closets. Utility has built-ins & is wired for gas & electric dryer. Expansive backyard & sprinkler system! One pet considered. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.