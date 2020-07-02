All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 405 Ann Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
405 Ann Street
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:26 AM

405 Ann Street

405 Ann Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

405 Ann Street, Garland, TX 75040
Freeman

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice home with updated kitchen and paint. Beautiful finish throughout. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Very large family room with built n cabinets and fireplace. Covered patio provides lots of space for outdoor enjoyment. Single car garage with covered parking in front of garage. Very ice community with friendly neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Ann Street have any available units?
405 Ann Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 Ann Street have?
Some of 405 Ann Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Ann Street currently offering any rent specials?
405 Ann Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Ann Street pet-friendly?
No, 405 Ann Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 405 Ann Street offer parking?
Yes, 405 Ann Street offers parking.
Does 405 Ann Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Ann Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Ann Street have a pool?
No, 405 Ann Street does not have a pool.
Does 405 Ann Street have accessible units?
No, 405 Ann Street does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Ann Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 Ann Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District