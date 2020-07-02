405 Ann Street

Very nice home with updated kitchen and paint. Beautiful finish throughout. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Very large family room with built n cabinets and fireplace. Covered patio provides lots of space for outdoor enjoyment. Single car garage with covered parking in front of garage. Very ice community with friendly neighbors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
