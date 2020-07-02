All apartments in Garland
Garland, TX
4036 Walnut Park Circle
4036 Walnut Park Circle

4036 Walnut Park Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4036 Walnut Park Circle, Garland, TX 75042
Walnut

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedrooms, 2.1 bath, laminated wood floor at first floor and second floor, carpet on stairs ,also owner just repaint most of area in the house, very clean. good size back yard,two car garage,nice and ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4036 Walnut Park Circle have any available units?
4036 Walnut Park Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4036 Walnut Park Circle have?
Some of 4036 Walnut Park Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4036 Walnut Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4036 Walnut Park Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4036 Walnut Park Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4036 Walnut Park Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 4036 Walnut Park Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4036 Walnut Park Circle offers parking.
Does 4036 Walnut Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4036 Walnut Park Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4036 Walnut Park Circle have a pool?
No, 4036 Walnut Park Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4036 Walnut Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 4036 Walnut Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4036 Walnut Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4036 Walnut Park Circle has units with dishwashers.

