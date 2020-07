Amenities

Great location! Recent upgrades! This 3br 2 ba home is conveniently located only minutes away from I-30 and George Bush. Lots of storage closets and recently installed vinyl flooring and carpet. Owner just upgraded the kitchen back splash and upgraded the counter tops to granite. Stainless range and microwave just added! Dual sinks in the master bath, garden tub, and separate shower. Garage floor just stained. The neighborhood has a community pool and playground.