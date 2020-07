Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Adorable open concept floorplan with beautiful vinyl wood flooring throughout entire home. Fresh neutral paint, nice natural light and an amazing backyard perfect for entertaining your family and friends. Nice sized bedrooms with ceiling fans, as well as two full baths. Lots of interior storage with a bonus shed in the back. Kitchen features cherry wood cabinetry with an additional piece offering extra counter space and storage. Come view this move-in ready home today!