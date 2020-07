Amenities

dishwasher carport fireplace oven refrigerator

Charming style home in a quiet neighborhood. Inside, you'll find vaulted ceilings, and open floor plan. This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home comes with laminate flooring and ceramic tile. Enjoy dinner in a formal dining room. The spacious kitchen comes with bay window and refrigerator. The large master bathroom comes with dual sinks and his and hers closets. Spacious backyard for entertainment with a bonus carport.