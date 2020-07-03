3923 Brandon Park Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool ceiling fan fireplace

Three Bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home in a gated community with swimming pool. Open floor plan. Tile on the first floor and all bathroom. Ceiling fans on all rooms. A small back yard for your pets. Master bedroom with a balcony. The community swimming pool is in the front of the home. Home is available for lease from May 1st. Pets are welcome ($450 refundable per pet). HOA is paid by owners. This home is vacant and it will be self-show. Code to go inside is 1975, go any time. Sec 8 or Housing voucher accepted. Apply at VPRealtyServices.com