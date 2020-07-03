All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 3923 Brandon Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
3923 Brandon Park Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:23 AM

3923 Brandon Park Drive

3923 Brandon Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3923 Brandon Park Drive, Garland, TX 75044

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Three Bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home in a gated community with swimming pool. Open floor plan. Tile on the first floor and all bathroom. Ceiling fans on all rooms. A small back yard for your pets. Master bedroom with a balcony. The community swimming pool is in the front of the home. Home is available for lease from May 1st. Pets are welcome ($450 refundable per pet). HOA is paid by owners. This home is vacant and it will be self-show. Code to go inside is 1975, go any time. Sec 8 or Housing voucher accepted. Apply at VPRealtyServices.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3923 Brandon Park Drive have any available units?
3923 Brandon Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3923 Brandon Park Drive have?
Some of 3923 Brandon Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3923 Brandon Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3923 Brandon Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3923 Brandon Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3923 Brandon Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3923 Brandon Park Drive offer parking?
No, 3923 Brandon Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3923 Brandon Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3923 Brandon Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3923 Brandon Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3923 Brandon Park Drive has a pool.
Does 3923 Brandon Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 3923 Brandon Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3923 Brandon Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3923 Brandon Park Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Lake Meadows
5409 Zion Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District