Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3805 Roanoke Drive

3805 Roanoke Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3805 Roanoke Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Southgate

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious two story home in Garland convenient to highway 635 access. Large family room with built-ins. Eat-in kitchen with glass cooktop and lots of cabinets and counters. All bedrooms upstairs with good size. Huge backyard perfect for your summer nights. Pets are case by case.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3805 Roanoke Drive have any available units?
3805 Roanoke Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 3805 Roanoke Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3805 Roanoke Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3805 Roanoke Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3805 Roanoke Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3805 Roanoke Drive offer parking?
No, 3805 Roanoke Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3805 Roanoke Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3805 Roanoke Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3805 Roanoke Drive have a pool?
No, 3805 Roanoke Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3805 Roanoke Drive have accessible units?
No, 3805 Roanoke Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3805 Roanoke Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3805 Roanoke Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3805 Roanoke Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3805 Roanoke Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

