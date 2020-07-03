Kitchen is roomy and has plenty of cabinet and counter space and leads to the dining area. Living room is spacious and features vaulted ceilings and a brick gas fireplace. Bedrooms are a nice size and offer natural light. Near tons of shopping and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3706 Taurus Drive have any available units?
3706 Taurus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3706 Taurus Drive have?
Some of 3706 Taurus Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3706 Taurus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3706 Taurus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.