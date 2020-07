Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Great Opportunity to live in the Highly desirable and secluded Rustic Oaks Subdivision. This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath has an Open Floor plan that is ideal for entertaining. Just minutes away from the lake and easy access to both I-30 and the PGBT for No-Hassle commuting anywhere in the metroplex ... This one is move in ready and will not last long...



Non Aggressive Breeds Only - All deposits are NON refundable and will be assessed at time of application based on pet variables.