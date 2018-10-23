Cute 3 bed and 2.5 bath home in PRIME location - minutes from I90 and 75! Home is in quiet and mature neighborhood with lots of shade and next to COMMUNITY POOL AND CLUBHOUSE. All bedrooms up with vaulted ceiling. Downstairs have all new windows. Living room is spacious with brick fireplace. Dining room has large glass sliding door that overlooks the big backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3602 Taurus Drive have any available units?
3602 Taurus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3602 Taurus Drive have?
Some of 3602 Taurus Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3602 Taurus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3602 Taurus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.