3602 Taurus Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Cute 3 bed and 2.5 bath home in PRIME location - minutes from I90 and 75! Home is in quiet and mature neighborhood with lots of shade and next to COMMUNITY POOL AND CLUBHOUSE. All bedrooms up with vaulted ceiling. Downstairs have all new windows. Living room is spacious with brick fireplace. Dining room has large glass sliding door that overlooks the big backyard.