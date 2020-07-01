All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 3506 Colbath Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
3506 Colbath Dr
Last updated April 12 2019 at 7:35 AM

3506 Colbath Dr

3506 Colbath Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3506 Colbath Dr, Garland, TX 75040
Glenbrook

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 3 bath home in Garland includes ceiling fans, carpet and vinyl flooring, appliances, central heat/air, W/D connections, a bonus room, and a fenced-in wooden backyard with a shed! The home is in the perfect location, minutes from
Firewheel Town Center, Coomer Park, Hana Hibachi & Sushi, Babe's Chicken Dinner House, Hawaiian Falls, Naaman Forest High School, Webb Middle School and SO MUCH more! Don't pass by this one. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3506 Colbath Dr have any available units?
3506 Colbath Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3506 Colbath Dr have?
Some of 3506 Colbath Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3506 Colbath Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3506 Colbath Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3506 Colbath Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3506 Colbath Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3506 Colbath Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3506 Colbath Dr offers parking.
Does 3506 Colbath Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3506 Colbath Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3506 Colbath Dr have a pool?
No, 3506 Colbath Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3506 Colbath Dr have accessible units?
No, 3506 Colbath Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3506 Colbath Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3506 Colbath Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest At Duck Creek
4328 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District