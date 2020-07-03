3414 Sugarberry Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Located on a quiet, secluded street surrounded by trees & a creek, this property is the perfect place to call home! The front living room has vaulted ceilings & a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is upgraded with newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances,& a large sink overlooking the backyard. The spacious utility room has a full-size stackable washer+dryer & sink. The garage was converted to a large second living room with several storage closets.The backyard boasts a screened-in porch & new sod. The master bedroom is spacious with a generous walk-in closet & master on-suite. Walking distance to Big Springs Elementary!!Close to 75, 635, & 190 hwy. **Landlord maintains the yard. Appliances included**