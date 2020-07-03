All apartments in Garland
3414 Sugarberry Lane

Location

3414 Sugarberry Lane, Garland, TX 75044
Camelot

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located on a quiet, secluded street surrounded by trees & a creek, this property is the perfect place to call home! The front living room has vaulted ceilings & a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is upgraded with newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances,& a large sink overlooking the backyard. The spacious utility room has a full-size stackable washer+dryer & sink. The garage was converted to a large second living room with several storage closets.The backyard boasts a screened-in porch & new sod. The master bedroom is spacious with a generous walk-in closet & master on-suite. Walking distance to Big Springs Elementary!!Close to 75, 635, & 190 hwy. **Landlord maintains the yard. Appliances included**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3414 Sugarberry Lane have any available units?
3414 Sugarberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3414 Sugarberry Lane have?
Some of 3414 Sugarberry Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3414 Sugarberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3414 Sugarberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3414 Sugarberry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3414 Sugarberry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3414 Sugarberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3414 Sugarberry Lane offers parking.
Does 3414 Sugarberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3414 Sugarberry Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3414 Sugarberry Lane have a pool?
No, 3414 Sugarberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3414 Sugarberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 3414 Sugarberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3414 Sugarberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3414 Sugarberry Lane has units with dishwashers.

