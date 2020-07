Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well maintained, Charming and updated home, granite counters, includes appliances, fridge, washer and dryer. Great location, close to 635 and lots of shopping. Bedrooms are upstairs Laminate flooring, tile, and carpet, lots of closet space. Updated lighting fixtures. There is a back yard with a covered patio. It has been cleaned and ready for immediate move-in. Pet fee - non refundable, security deposit and applicant must meet the criteria. Application fee is non-refundable.