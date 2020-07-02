All apartments in Garland
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:14 PM

3201 Christie Circle

3201 Christie Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3201 Christie Circle, Garland, TX 75044
Camelot

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Richardson ISD! Walk the kids to Big Springs Elem. Well update corner lot on end quiet street & cul-de-sac. Enjoy the privacy & mature trees! Open floor plan, skylight Den, kitchen, living room entry to large patio deck. Gorgeous kitchen maple cabinets with newer HUGE farm sink & island. Washer &dryer included. Built-in shelves. New roof July 2017. Energy saving new windows 2014, built-in speakers in den. Relaxing patio wired for sound & lights. Large master with walk-in closet. Absolutely beautiful renovated master & hall baths with Skylights. Built-in cabinets, workbench & CEDAR closet in garage. Close to shopping, Hwy 190, 75, City Line, Raytheon, State Farm, Firewheel Mall. Great convenience location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 Christie Circle have any available units?
3201 Christie Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3201 Christie Circle have?
Some of 3201 Christie Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 Christie Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3201 Christie Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 Christie Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3201 Christie Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3201 Christie Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3201 Christie Circle offers parking.
Does 3201 Christie Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3201 Christie Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 Christie Circle have a pool?
No, 3201 Christie Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3201 Christie Circle have accessible units?
No, 3201 Christie Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 Christie Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3201 Christie Circle has units with dishwashers.

