3201 Christie Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Richardson ISD! Walk the kids to Big Springs Elem. Well update corner lot on end quiet street & cul-de-sac. Enjoy the privacy & mature trees! Open floor plan, skylight Den, kitchen, living room entry to large patio deck. Gorgeous kitchen maple cabinets with newer HUGE farm sink & island. Washer &dryer included. Built-in shelves. New roof July 2017. Energy saving new windows 2014, built-in speakers in den. Relaxing patio wired for sound & lights. Large master with walk-in closet. Absolutely beautiful renovated master & hall baths with Skylights. Built-in cabinets, workbench & CEDAR closet in garage. Close to shopping, Hwy 190, 75, City Line, Raytheon, State Farm, Firewheel Mall. Great convenience location!