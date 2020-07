Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Cute as a button and fully updated 3 beds 2 bath home ready for move-in. All brand new windows, HVAC, water heater, and all bedrooms have ceiling fans - great for energy efficiency! Home has luxury vinyl floors (NO CARPET), decorative tiles, and fresh paint. Kitchen is updated with new cabinets, granite ctop, and SS appliances. Relax on the covered porch or enjoy cookouts in the large backyard. There's not much else to do but move-in!