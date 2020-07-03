3126 Ripplewood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

UPDATED! NO CARPET! FRIG STAYS! THIS HOUSE IS READY TO VIEW! Large living area open to the kitchen with fireplace overlooking backyard with double doors to backyard with blinds inside the glass. Kitchen has tons of counter space and appliances are 3 years old and has a pantry. Large dining room. Ceiling fans in living room and all bedrooms. Master fits a king size bed and both baths have been updated and master bath has rain showerhead. Large backyard with covered patio and storage shed stays. Fenced side yard can be used as a dog run. New fence. Pets allowed.