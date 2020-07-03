UPDATED! NO CARPET! FRIG STAYS! THIS HOUSE IS READY TO VIEW! Large living area open to the kitchen with fireplace overlooking backyard with double doors to backyard with blinds inside the glass. Kitchen has tons of counter space and appliances are 3 years old and has a pantry. Large dining room. Ceiling fans in living room and all bedrooms. Master fits a king size bed and both baths have been updated and master bath has rain showerhead. Large backyard with covered patio and storage shed stays. Fenced side yard can be used as a dog run. New fence. Pets allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3126 Ripplewood Drive have any available units?
3126 Ripplewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3126 Ripplewood Drive have?
Some of 3126 Ripplewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3126 Ripplewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3126 Ripplewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3126 Ripplewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3126 Ripplewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3126 Ripplewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3126 Ripplewood Drive offers parking.
Does 3126 Ripplewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3126 Ripplewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3126 Ripplewood Drive have a pool?
No, 3126 Ripplewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3126 Ripplewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3126 Ripplewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3126 Ripplewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3126 Ripplewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)