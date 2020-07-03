All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 3126 Ripplewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
3126 Ripplewood Drive
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:24 PM

3126 Ripplewood Drive

3126 Ripplewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3126 Ripplewood Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Apollo

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
UPDATED! NO CARPET! FRIG STAYS! THIS HOUSE IS READY TO VIEW! Large living area open to the kitchen with fireplace overlooking backyard with double doors to backyard with blinds inside the glass. Kitchen has tons of counter space and appliances are 3 years old and has a pantry. Large dining room. Ceiling fans in living room and all bedrooms. Master fits a king size bed and both baths have been updated and master bath has rain showerhead. Large backyard with covered patio and storage shed stays. Fenced side yard can be used as a dog run. New fence. Pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3126 Ripplewood Drive have any available units?
3126 Ripplewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3126 Ripplewood Drive have?
Some of 3126 Ripplewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3126 Ripplewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3126 Ripplewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3126 Ripplewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3126 Ripplewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3126 Ripplewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3126 Ripplewood Drive offers parking.
Does 3126 Ripplewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3126 Ripplewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3126 Ripplewood Drive have a pool?
No, 3126 Ripplewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3126 Ripplewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3126 Ripplewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3126 Ripplewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3126 Ripplewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District