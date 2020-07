Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

FOUNDATION REPAIR, NEW ROOF , NEW PAINT, REMODELING WALLS ,NEW WOOD FLOOR IN THE BATHROOMS OF THE SECOND FLOOR, AND ALSO NEW TOILETS. EVERYTHING WAS FIXED IN THIS YEAR 2018, HOUSE IN VERY GOOD CONDITION TO LIVE, GOOD AREA NEAR RICHARDSON, A SAFE PLACE WITHOUT SECURITY PROBLEMS.VERY WELL CARE PROPERTY.

MICROWAVE,REFRIGERATOR AND WASHER & DRYER WILL REMAIN AT THE HOUSE.