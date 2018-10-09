3112 Vicky Court

Amenities

Everything in this home has been remodeled and it's beautifully done with a contemporary feel. Gorgeous gray ceramic tile throughout, modern light fixtures and faucets, fresh paint in either gray or white to complete that contemporary feel. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large side by side refrigerator, spacious pantry, and room for a table. Formal dining right off kitchen that looks out onto 1 of 3 patios. Living room with high ceilings, gas fireplace and wet bar with built-ins. Master bedroom with French doors leading out to patio and common grass area with playground. Master bath with separate tub/shower and his/her closets. 2 spare rooms share a full jack-n-jill bathroom and have plenty of closet space. Rent this home and you can enjoy the nearby lake, walking trail-just a few feet from home, community tennis courts, pool, 24 hour coded fitness center and seasonal events. Additional fees apply. STUNNING!