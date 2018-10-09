All apartments in Garland
3112 Vicky Court

Location

3112 Vicky Court, Garland, TX 75044
Spring Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Everything in this home has been remodeled and it's beautifully done with a contemporary feel. Gorgeous gray ceramic tile throughout, modern light fixtures and faucets, fresh paint in either gray or white to complete that contemporary feel. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large side by side refrigerator, spacious pantry, and room for a table. Formal dining right off kitchen that looks out onto 1 of 3 patios. Living room with high ceilings, gas fireplace and wet bar with built-ins. Master bedroom with French doors leading out to patio and common grass area with playground. Master bath with separate tub/shower and his/her closets. 2 spare rooms share a full jack-n-jill bathroom and have plenty of closet space. Rent this home and you can enjoy the nearby lake, walking trail-just a few feet from home, community tennis courts, pool, 24 hour coded fitness center and seasonal events. Additional fees apply. STUNNING!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3112 Vicky Court have any available units?
3112 Vicky Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3112 Vicky Court have?
Some of 3112 Vicky Court's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3112 Vicky Court currently offering any rent specials?
3112 Vicky Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3112 Vicky Court pet-friendly?
No, 3112 Vicky Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3112 Vicky Court offer parking?
No, 3112 Vicky Court does not offer parking.
Does 3112 Vicky Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3112 Vicky Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3112 Vicky Court have a pool?
Yes, 3112 Vicky Court has a pool.
Does 3112 Vicky Court have accessible units?
No, 3112 Vicky Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3112 Vicky Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3112 Vicky Court does not have units with dishwashers.

