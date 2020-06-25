All apartments in Garland
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

3102 Friar Lane

3102 Friar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3102 Friar Lane, Garland, TX 75044
Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in highly sought after neighborhood on a corner lot and RISD Schools. This home offers large living room with wood burning fireplace, a large eat in kitchen with island, separate bedrooms & master downstairs. The home boast vaulted ceilings in the living room & both upstairs bedrooms, updated bathrooms & fixtures and new paint. There is a large garage with storage and oversized driveway. This home is not currently working with any housing programs. Agent is owner of home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3102 Friar Lane have any available units?
3102 Friar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3102 Friar Lane have?
Some of 3102 Friar Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3102 Friar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3102 Friar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3102 Friar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3102 Friar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3102 Friar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3102 Friar Lane offers parking.
Does 3102 Friar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3102 Friar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3102 Friar Lane have a pool?
No, 3102 Friar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3102 Friar Lane have accessible units?
No, 3102 Friar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3102 Friar Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3102 Friar Lane has units with dishwashers.

