Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities

Freshly updated 2 bed, 1 bath with modern finishes. No carpet throughout! New tile flooring! New granite countertops! New tile bathtub! Fresh coat of paint in the interior. New new new! Garland ISD so your choice of schools. Available for move-in now! Looking for a 13+ month lease. Come take a look today!