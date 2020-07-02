All apartments in Garland
Last updated April 1 2020 at 11:59 PM

3029 Flagstone Dr

3029 Flagstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3029 Flagstone Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Apollo

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom single story home in Garland with Fresh Paint! - Beautiful 3 bedroom single story home in Garland. Great layout with large living area and open floor concept. Home has been freshly painted. New kitchen counter-tops. New stainless steel fridge. Vaulted ceiling with ceiling fan and plenty of natural light. Cozy fireplace with gas starter. 2 full baths. Ceramic tile throughout the house with steel cover parking and gate.Covered back patio great for entertaining and a large backyard overlooking playground. Close to school, park, and shopping. Garland ISD.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4544953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3029 Flagstone Dr have any available units?
3029 Flagstone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3029 Flagstone Dr have?
Some of 3029 Flagstone Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3029 Flagstone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3029 Flagstone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3029 Flagstone Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3029 Flagstone Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3029 Flagstone Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3029 Flagstone Dr offers parking.
Does 3029 Flagstone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3029 Flagstone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3029 Flagstone Dr have a pool?
No, 3029 Flagstone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3029 Flagstone Dr have accessible units?
No, 3029 Flagstone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3029 Flagstone Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3029 Flagstone Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

