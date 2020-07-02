3029 Flagstone Dr

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom single story home in Garland with Fresh Paint! - Beautiful 3 bedroom single story home in Garland. Great layout with large living area and open floor concept. Home has been freshly painted. New kitchen counter-tops. New stainless steel fridge. Vaulted ceiling with ceiling fan and plenty of natural light. Cozy fireplace with gas starter. 2 full baths. Ceramic tile throughout the house with steel cover parking and gate.Covered back patio great for entertaining and a large backyard overlooking playground. Close to school, park, and shopping. Garland ISD.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4544953)