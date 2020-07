Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath House adjacent to Green Belt. Wood Floor throughout the house, fresh new paint, Granite counter-top in Kitchen. Half Bath, 2 living Rooms, Formal Dinning, Breakfast and Kitchen downstairs. All the Bedrooms are upstairs. Nice Backyard with Swing to stay. Next to Fire-wheel Mall and George Bush Hwy. Choice of Schools.