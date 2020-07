Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

If you are looking for spacious here it is. 3 Living areas, 2 master suites, open floor plan. Galley kitchen with beautiful updated mosaic tile back splash connected to all three living rooms & dining room. Great for entertaining. Small courtyard in the back, plus storage. Ceiling fan in every room. No carpet. Ready to move in.