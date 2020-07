Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking

Welcome Home!!! This beautiful house is at walking distance from Toler Elementary school and a green belt. Very nice floorplan that features and extra living space that could be used as an office or game room.

Totally renovated with brand new laminate floors throughout the house, new appliances and granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms.