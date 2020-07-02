This property has 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It comes with new carpet, new appliances. Scan driver license, and 2 most recent pay stub along with $50 cashier check for application fee per adult over 18. PETS ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2934 Canis Circle have any available units?
2934 Canis Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2934 Canis Circle have?
Some of 2934 Canis Circle's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2934 Canis Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2934 Canis Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2934 Canis Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2934 Canis Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2934 Canis Circle offer parking?
No, 2934 Canis Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2934 Canis Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2934 Canis Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2934 Canis Circle have a pool?
No, 2934 Canis Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2934 Canis Circle have accessible units?
No, 2934 Canis Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2934 Canis Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2934 Canis Circle has units with dishwashers.
