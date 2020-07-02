All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2934 Canis Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2934 Canis Circle
Last updated May 14 2019 at 1:55 PM

2934 Canis Circle

2934 Canis Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2934 Canis Circle, Garland, TX 75044
Village

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property has 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It comes with new carpet, new appliances. Scan driver license, and 2 most recent pay stub along with $50 cashier check for application fee per adult over 18. PETS ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2934 Canis Circle have any available units?
2934 Canis Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2934 Canis Circle have?
Some of 2934 Canis Circle's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2934 Canis Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2934 Canis Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2934 Canis Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2934 Canis Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2934 Canis Circle offer parking?
No, 2934 Canis Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2934 Canis Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2934 Canis Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2934 Canis Circle have a pool?
No, 2934 Canis Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2934 Canis Circle have accessible units?
No, 2934 Canis Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2934 Canis Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2934 Canis Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest At Duck Creek
4328 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Lake Meadows
5409 Zion Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District