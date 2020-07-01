2917 Holy Cross Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Well cared for 2 bedrooms down, one bedroom and huge game room upstairs. Terrific wood laminate floors in living, dining, entry and hall. Ceramic tiles in kitchen and bathrooms. Granite kitchen counters, tumbled marble backsplash, nice cabinets, stainless appliances & sliding door to patio. Bathrooms have updated tubs, vanities, toilets, sinks, plumbing fixtures, hardware & mirrors. New carpet and fresh interior paint, 2 inch blinds. Charming private backyard with open patio. RISD schools.

Refrigerator and microwave comes with the property.