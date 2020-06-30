2901 Hampshire Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Beautiful Rental Property now available in North Garland! Recent updates include granite countertops throughout, new laminate water-proof flooring, new carpet, fresh paint, crown molding, updated light fixtures and can lights throughout, ceiling fans, new windows, new fence, updated kitchen, and a fireplace that makes the living area pop. Oversized master bedroom has a nook that can be used as an office space. Large formal dining off the kitchen makes it perfect for special occasions. This home has been well maintained with mature landscaping and the large backyard is perfect for outdoor entertainment.