All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2901 Hampshire Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2901 Hampshire Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:30 AM

2901 Hampshire Drive

2901 Hampshire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2901 Hampshire Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Schreiber

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Rental Property now available in North Garland! Recent updates include granite countertops throughout, new laminate water-proof flooring, new carpet, fresh paint, crown molding, updated light fixtures and can lights throughout, ceiling fans, new windows, new fence, updated kitchen, and a fireplace that makes the living area pop. Oversized master bedroom has a nook that can be used as an office space. Large formal dining off the kitchen makes it perfect for special occasions. This home has been well maintained with mature landscaping and the large backyard is perfect for outdoor entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 Hampshire Drive have any available units?
2901 Hampshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2901 Hampshire Drive have?
Some of 2901 Hampshire Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 Hampshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2901 Hampshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 Hampshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2901 Hampshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2901 Hampshire Drive offer parking?
No, 2901 Hampshire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2901 Hampshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2901 Hampshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 Hampshire Drive have a pool?
No, 2901 Hampshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2901 Hampshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 2901 Hampshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 Hampshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2901 Hampshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Sublet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Lake Meadows
5409 Zion Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District