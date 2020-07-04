All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2826 Royalty Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2826 Royalty Drive
Last updated April 8 2020 at 7:09 AM

2826 Royalty Drive

2826 Royalty Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2826 Royalty Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Camelot

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready to move in condition, established neighborhood, Richardson schools, laminated wood floor in living and dinning area, tiles in kitchen and family room, carpet in bedroom, newer kitchen cabinet and granite counter top

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2826 Royalty Drive have any available units?
2826 Royalty Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2826 Royalty Drive have?
Some of 2826 Royalty Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2826 Royalty Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2826 Royalty Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2826 Royalty Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2826 Royalty Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2826 Royalty Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2826 Royalty Drive offers parking.
Does 2826 Royalty Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2826 Royalty Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2826 Royalty Drive have a pool?
No, 2826 Royalty Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2826 Royalty Drive have accessible units?
No, 2826 Royalty Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2826 Royalty Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2826 Royalty Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District