2826 Royalty Drive

Ready to move in condition, established neighborhood, Richardson schools, laminated wood floor in living and dinning area, tiles in kitchen and family room, carpet in bedroom, newer kitchen cabinet and granite counter top
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
