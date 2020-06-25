All apartments in Garland
2818 Ripplewood Drive
2818 Ripplewood Drive

2818 Ripplewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2818 Ripplewood Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Apollo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly remodeled home, large open plan & large living rm & den. Kitchen has new stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, built-in microwave, granite tops. Large lvg rm with formal dining room is great for entertaining. Covered patio off kitchen with sliding windows to serve on the patio. Nice large master bedroom with bathroom and walk in closet. Full size laundry area in hallway, rear entry two car garage. Cold AC for the hot Texas summers. Large backyard enclosed with white vinyl fencing, perfect for play. Ceiling fans in rooms help keep utilities low. Bathrooms all new fixtures. Really well maintained home near shopping, recreation & schools. Come make this your home. One pet max 25 lbs. Minimum 2 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2818 Ripplewood Drive have any available units?
2818 Ripplewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2818 Ripplewood Drive have?
Some of 2818 Ripplewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2818 Ripplewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2818 Ripplewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2818 Ripplewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2818 Ripplewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2818 Ripplewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2818 Ripplewood Drive offers parking.
Does 2818 Ripplewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2818 Ripplewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2818 Ripplewood Drive have a pool?
No, 2818 Ripplewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2818 Ripplewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2818 Ripplewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2818 Ripplewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2818 Ripplewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

