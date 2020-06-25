2818 Ripplewood Drive

Amenities

Newly remodeled home, large open plan & large living rm & den. Kitchen has new stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, built-in microwave, granite tops. Large lvg rm with formal dining room is great for entertaining. Covered patio off kitchen with sliding windows to serve on the patio. Nice large master bedroom with bathroom and walk in closet. Full size laundry area in hallway, rear entry two car garage. Cold AC for the hot Texas summers. Large backyard enclosed with white vinyl fencing, perfect for play. Ceiling fans in rooms help keep utilities low. Bathrooms all new fixtures. Really well maintained home near shopping, recreation & schools. Come make this your home. One pet max 25 lbs. Minimum 2 year lease.