Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool

UPDATED! 3-2-1 Carport Townhouse community located in North Garland close to schools, shopping, and public transp. Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Upstairs Bathroom. New Paint Throughout! New Carpet in Hallways and Bedroom Areas. New Laminate wood Floors in Living space. Minutes from the Firewheel Mall. Features: 2 Living Areas, Ceiling Fans, Privacy Fence. Community Pool and Park for Residents! HOA pays for front yard maintenance.