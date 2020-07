Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

OME IS MOVE IN READY. Updates includes granite kitchen countertops & tumble stone tile backsplash. Plantation shutters on all windows. Wood floor in LR, laminate floors in hall & two bedrooms. Ceiling fans in LR & bedrooms. One bedroom is setup as an office with a large safe that stays. Large front porch & back deck to set out and enjoy your new home plus the beautiful landscaped yard. Wall mount TV stands stay.EASY ACCESS TO 190 & FIRE WHEEL MALL.