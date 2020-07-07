All apartments in Garland
2702 Bechtol Street
2702 Bechtol Street

2702 Bechtol St · No Longer Available
Location

2702 Bechtol St, Garland, TX 75042
Walnut

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
media room
new construction
Featuring opportunity to live in a fabulous BRAND NEW single-story Gehan home in highly desired Riverset community of Garland! This beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath home with an open plan, beautiful engineered wood flooring flows throughout main living areas. Kitchen is bright and airy with white cabinetry, island and granite counters. Upgrades include media room or extra full bedroom, an extended master suite with bay window area, and 14' x 13' extended cover patio in the backyard. Tenants will have access to all new amenities including a community resort style pool, dog park, playground, and much more! Quick Access to President George Bush Turnpike and HWY 75 and nearby Shopping and Dining at Firewheel Town Center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 Bechtol Street have any available units?
2702 Bechtol Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2702 Bechtol Street have?
Some of 2702 Bechtol Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2702 Bechtol Street currently offering any rent specials?
2702 Bechtol Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 Bechtol Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2702 Bechtol Street is pet friendly.
Does 2702 Bechtol Street offer parking?
Yes, 2702 Bechtol Street offers parking.
Does 2702 Bechtol Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2702 Bechtol Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 Bechtol Street have a pool?
Yes, 2702 Bechtol Street has a pool.
Does 2702 Bechtol Street have accessible units?
No, 2702 Bechtol Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 Bechtol Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2702 Bechtol Street has units with dishwashers.

