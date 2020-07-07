2702 Bechtol Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground pool media room new construction

Featuring opportunity to live in a fabulous BRAND NEW single-story Gehan home in highly desired Riverset community of Garland! This beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath home with an open plan, beautiful engineered wood flooring flows throughout main living areas. Kitchen is bright and airy with white cabinetry, island and granite counters. Upgrades include media room or extra full bedroom, an extended master suite with bay window area, and 14' x 13' extended cover patio in the backyard. Tenants will have access to all new amenities including a community resort style pool, dog park, playground, and much more! Quick Access to President George Bush Turnpike and HWY 75 and nearby Shopping and Dining at Firewheel Town Center