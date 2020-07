Amenities

This gorgeously and newly remodeled home with vaulted ceilings is in a quiet, safe, and family-friendly neighborhood with a sparkling community pool that is well maintained. Brand new luxury kitchen appliances await, as does beautiful new flooring, Quartz countertops, and real marble! The huge master suite is downstairs, while the other bedrooms are upstairs. Many extras are included, such as remote-controlled ceiling fans and a washer and dryer.