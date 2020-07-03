2509 Country Valley Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities pool pet friendly

Beautiful listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse.This Spacious 4 Bedroom and 3 Bathroom haut s a Great floor plan with split bedroom arrangement. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, faux texture through out the living area and breakfast area. Engineering flooring, beautiful landscape front with a beautfully layout pool.This Property is located in a nice quaint neighborhood with shopping nearby. Must see won't last long! Rent: $2,100.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.