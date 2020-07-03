All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2509 Country Valley Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2509 Country Valley Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2509 Country Valley Road

2509 Country Valley Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2509 Country Valley Road, Garland, TX 75041

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
Beautiful listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse.This Spacious 4 Bedroom and 3 Bathroom haut s a Great floor plan with split bedroom arrangement. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, faux texture through out the living area and breakfast area. Engineering flooring, beautiful landscape front with a beautfully layout pool.This Property is located in a nice quaint neighborhood with shopping nearby. Must see won't last long! Rent: $2,100.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 Country Valley Road have any available units?
2509 Country Valley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2509 Country Valley Road have?
Some of 2509 Country Valley Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 Country Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
2509 Country Valley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 Country Valley Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2509 Country Valley Road is pet friendly.
Does 2509 Country Valley Road offer parking?
No, 2509 Country Valley Road does not offer parking.
Does 2509 Country Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 Country Valley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 Country Valley Road have a pool?
Yes, 2509 Country Valley Road has a pool.
Does 2509 Country Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 2509 Country Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 Country Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2509 Country Valley Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District