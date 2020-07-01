2506 Crestedge Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Wonderful updated 3 beds 2 baths w open floor plan, skylights to welcome lots of natural lighting, new water heater, & more; it’s nestled in the quiet Oakridge subdivision, well maintained clean home. High ceilings in living room complete with wet-bar, brick fireplace, new wood floor, bright, airy & clean. Secluded master suite w granite tops & huge shower. Kitchen boasts lots of cabinetry, granite counters, stone backsplash & double ovens. Enjoy the outdoors with a great sized backyard! Great location & quality home. Convenient to 190, 75 & 635. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN