2506 Crestedge Drive
Last updated November 2 2019

2506 Crestedge Drive

Location

2506 Crestedge Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Oakridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful updated 3 beds 2 baths w open floor plan, skylights to welcome lots of natural lighting, new water heater, & more; it’s nestled in the quiet Oakridge subdivision, well maintained clean home. High ceilings in living room complete with wet-bar, brick fireplace, new wood floor, bright, airy & clean. Secluded master suite w granite tops & huge shower. Kitchen boasts lots of cabinetry, granite counters, stone backsplash & double ovens. Enjoy the outdoors with a great sized backyard! Great location & quality home. Convenient to 190, 75 & 635. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2506 Crestedge Drive have any available units?
2506 Crestedge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2506 Crestedge Drive have?
Some of 2506 Crestedge Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2506 Crestedge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2506 Crestedge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2506 Crestedge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2506 Crestedge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2506 Crestedge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2506 Crestedge Drive offers parking.
Does 2506 Crestedge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2506 Crestedge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2506 Crestedge Drive have a pool?
No, 2506 Crestedge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2506 Crestedge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2506 Crestedge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2506 Crestedge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2506 Crestedge Drive has units with dishwashers.

