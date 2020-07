Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Totally re-done spacious half duplex that shows light & bright with new fence! 2 bedrooms & Game Room upstairs with an open floor plan down. Large Living Room welcomes you with wood burning fireplace & high ceilings. Kitchen, open to Living & features a Breakfast Bar, Breakfast Area & glass French door leading out to a patio & fenced yard. Parking at rear with attached over-sized garage. Utility closet is in large half bath downstairs. Unit comes with washer and dryer.