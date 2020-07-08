All apartments in Garland
2406 Country Hollow Ln
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:37 PM

2406 Country Hollow Ln

2406 Country Hollow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2406 Country Hollow Lane, Garland, TX 75040
Valley Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Available 06/01/20 Updated 3bd/2bth in Beautiful Dallas Suburb - Property Id: 278439

Beautiful home with many recent upgrades. Comes equipped with full size washer/dryer have full-sized and vaulted ceilings, single car garage and two car driveway. Open floor plan contains nice updated kitchen that is open to the living and dining rooms with wood burning fireplaces. Great walk-in closets with lots of storage. The extra room could be a study, sewing room or weight room. Contains hardwood flooring throughout and indestructible stone counter tops
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278439
Property Id 278439

(RLNE5774263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 Country Hollow Ln have any available units?
2406 Country Hollow Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2406 Country Hollow Ln have?
Some of 2406 Country Hollow Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2406 Country Hollow Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2406 Country Hollow Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 Country Hollow Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2406 Country Hollow Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2406 Country Hollow Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2406 Country Hollow Ln offers parking.
Does 2406 Country Hollow Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2406 Country Hollow Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 Country Hollow Ln have a pool?
No, 2406 Country Hollow Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2406 Country Hollow Ln have accessible units?
No, 2406 Country Hollow Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 Country Hollow Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2406 Country Hollow Ln has units with dishwashers.

