2406 Country Hollow Ln

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Available 06/01/20 Updated 3bd/2bth in Beautiful Dallas Suburb



Beautiful home with many recent upgrades. Comes equipped with full size washer/dryer have full-sized and vaulted ceilings, single car garage and two car driveway. Open floor plan contains nice updated kitchen that is open to the living and dining rooms with wood burning fireplaces. Great walk-in closets with lots of storage. The extra room could be a study, sewing room or weight room. Contains hardwood flooring throughout and indestructible stone counter tops

