2405 Creekdale Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

2405 Creekdale Drive

2405 Creekdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2405 Creekdale Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Holford

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Applications are being processed now. We have three sets of people in line to apply, if these applications don't work out. Thanks
...........................................................................................................

Any Realtor can show you this property! Lovely updated home just 3 years ago, in established neighborhood! Laminate floors, granite and fresh paint make this house a home! Close to schools, shopping, and dining. Soaring ceiling, trees providing lots of shade and a sprinkler system!
Pets case by case, but no aggressive breeds please. $100 pet deposit, $250 non refundable pet fee

Screening is done on line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 100
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

