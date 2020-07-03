2405 Creekdale Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace oven

Applications are being processed now. We have three sets of people in line to apply, if these applications don't work out. Thanks

Any Realtor can show you this property! Lovely updated home just 3 years ago, in established neighborhood! Laminate floors, granite and fresh paint make this house a home! Close to schools, shopping, and dining. Soaring ceiling, trees providing lots of shade and a sprinkler system!

Pets case by case, but no aggressive breeds please. $100 pet deposit, $250 non refundable pet fee



Screening is done on line.