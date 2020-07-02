2404 Scotswood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

COMPLETELY UPDATED HOME! Great location, close to schools! New floors, new lighting, new paint, new bathrooms, new kitchen, new windows, new water heater, new appliances, new garage doors!! 3 bed, 2 bath with gorgeous updated kitchen and baths. Spacious backyard with huge fully finished back house that can be used as a workshop, office, or storage. Great location just blocks from elementary and middle school with easy access to highways. Home is also listed for sale. Seller offering owner finance.