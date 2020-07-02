All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2404 Scotswood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2404 Scotswood Drive
Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:39 PM

2404 Scotswood Drive

2404 Scotswood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2404 Scotswood Drive, Garland, TX 75041
English

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COMPLETELY UPDATED HOME! Great location, close to schools! New floors, new lighting, new paint, new bathrooms, new kitchen, new windows, new water heater, new appliances, new garage doors!! 3 bed, 2 bath with gorgeous updated kitchen and baths. Spacious backyard with huge fully finished back house that can be used as a workshop, office, or storage. Great location just blocks from elementary and middle school with easy access to highways. Home is also listed for sale. Seller offering owner finance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 Scotswood Drive have any available units?
2404 Scotswood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2404 Scotswood Drive have?
Some of 2404 Scotswood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 Scotswood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2404 Scotswood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 Scotswood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2404 Scotswood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2404 Scotswood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2404 Scotswood Drive offers parking.
Does 2404 Scotswood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2404 Scotswood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 Scotswood Drive have a pool?
No, 2404 Scotswood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2404 Scotswood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2404 Scotswood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 Scotswood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2404 Scotswood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District