Garland, TX
2306 Longridge Rd
Last updated July 2 2019 at 9:50 AM

2306 Longridge Rd

2306 Longridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

2306 Longridge Road, Garland, TX 75040
Buckingham

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
- Full four bedroom, 2 and a half bath. Spacious bedrooms with Jack and Jill connection on two. Separate bedroom next to half bath and utility room. Galley kitchen with breakfast nook and refrigerator included. Separate utility room. Washer and Dryer included. Recently owner has done extensive work on plumbing including gas lines for added function and safety, and replaced water heater. Over sized garage with long roomy driveway great for parking an extra vehicle. Attractive home just steps from Cooper Elementary. A short walk to Peavy Park, and North Garland Montessori School. Just minutes from the Bush Turnpike and the City Line Commercial Complex incl State Farm and Raytheon. Credit score 620 or better please.

(RLNE4948769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2306 Longridge Rd have any available units?
2306 Longridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 2306 Longridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2306 Longridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2306 Longridge Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2306 Longridge Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2306 Longridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2306 Longridge Rd offers parking.
Does 2306 Longridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2306 Longridge Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2306 Longridge Rd have a pool?
No, 2306 Longridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2306 Longridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 2306 Longridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2306 Longridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2306 Longridge Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2306 Longridge Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2306 Longridge Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

