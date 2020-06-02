2306 Longridge Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

- Full four bedroom, 2 and a half bath. Spacious bedrooms with Jack and Jill connection on two. Separate bedroom next to half bath and utility room. Galley kitchen with breakfast nook and refrigerator included. Separate utility room. Washer and Dryer included. Recently owner has done extensive work on plumbing including gas lines for added function and safety, and replaced water heater. Over sized garage with long roomy driveway great for parking an extra vehicle. Attractive home just steps from Cooper Elementary. A short walk to Peavy Park, and North Garland Montessori School. Just minutes from the Bush Turnpike and the City Line Commercial Complex incl State Farm and Raytheon. Credit score 620 or better please.



(RLNE4948769)