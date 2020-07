Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home that has been updated with vinyl plank floors, fresh paint, and lighting. House stands out due to high ceiling, new recess lighting and open concept. The master suite is located on the first floor with 2 other bedrooms upstairs with full bathroom. Backyard faces natural creek. Quite community and conveniently located 5 minutes from PGBT 190.