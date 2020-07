Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful MOVE-IN-READY home located in the highly sought after Oakridge Golf Neighborhood. This home has tile and laminate flooring throughout. Come home to a beautiful backyard to sit and relax after a long day. This home comes equipped with washer and dryer, microwave, stove, and dishwasher. Owner will take care of yard work.