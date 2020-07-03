All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2217 Oak Forest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2217 Oak Forest Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:35 AM

2217 Oak Forest Drive

2217 Oak Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2217 Oak Forest Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Creekside Village

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
game room
Charming well maintained double story home on an interior lot in gated community. Bright and airy open floor plan with study on the first floor. Kitchen is a chefs delight with tons of counter space and granite counter tops. Huge Master bedroom on the first floor is fit for a king. Kids will love the oversized game room upstairs. One look and you’ll want to move in. New carpet & fresh paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 Oak Forest Drive have any available units?
2217 Oak Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2217 Oak Forest Drive have?
Some of 2217 Oak Forest Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2217 Oak Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2217 Oak Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 Oak Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2217 Oak Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2217 Oak Forest Drive offer parking?
No, 2217 Oak Forest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2217 Oak Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 Oak Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 Oak Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 2217 Oak Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2217 Oak Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2217 Oak Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 Oak Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2217 Oak Forest Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Berkshire Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy
Garland, TX 75044
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District