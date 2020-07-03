2217 Oak Forest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven Property Amenities game room

Charming well maintained double story home on an interior lot in gated community. Bright and airy open floor plan with study on the first floor. Kitchen is a chefs delight with tons of counter space and granite counter tops. Huge Master bedroom on the first floor is fit for a king. Kids will love the oversized game room upstairs. One look and you’ll want to move in. New carpet & fresh paint.