Ideal rental opportunity in a beautiful North Garland neighborhood. This home was recently renovated with new flooring and carpet throughout as well as freshly painted. The kitchen has been nicely updated with stainless steel appliances and resurfaced counter tops that opens to the spacious living room. The Master bath has been updated as well and features subway tiles and brand new flooring. This charming 3 bedroom has great curb appeal with new landscaping in the front yard and a large fenced in backyard. This is a must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2210 Norway Drive have any available units?
2210 Norway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2210 Norway Drive have?
Some of 2210 Norway Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Norway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Norway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.