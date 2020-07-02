2210 Norway Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Ideal rental opportunity in a beautiful North Garland neighborhood. This home was recently renovated with new flooring and carpet throughout as well as freshly painted. The kitchen has been nicely updated with stainless steel appliances and resurfaced counter tops that opens to the spacious living room. The Master bath has been updated as well and features subway tiles and brand new flooring. This charming 3 bedroom has great curb appeal with new landscaping in the front yard and a large fenced in backyard. This is a must see!