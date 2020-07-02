All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:39 PM

2210 Norway Drive

2210 Norway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2210 Norway Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Northlake

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ideal rental opportunity in a beautiful North Garland neighborhood. This home was recently renovated with new flooring and carpet throughout as well as freshly painted. The kitchen has been nicely updated with stainless steel appliances and resurfaced counter tops that opens to the spacious living room. The Master bath has been updated as well and features subway tiles and brand new flooring. This charming 3 bedroom has great curb appeal with new landscaping in the front yard and a large fenced in backyard. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Norway Drive have any available units?
2210 Norway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2210 Norway Drive have?
Some of 2210 Norway Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Norway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Norway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Norway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2210 Norway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2210 Norway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2210 Norway Drive offers parking.
Does 2210 Norway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 Norway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Norway Drive have a pool?
No, 2210 Norway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2210 Norway Drive have accessible units?
No, 2210 Norway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Norway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2210 Norway Drive has units with dishwashers.

