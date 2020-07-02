All apartments in Garland
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:28 PM

221 E Apollo Rd

221 East Apollo Road · No Longer Available
Location

221 East Apollo Road, Garland, TX 75040
Schreiber

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/45c79ff08b ---- Well-maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage in established Garland neighborhood. Hardwoods in entry, hall and kitchen areas. Living room features vaulted ceiling and floor to ceiling brick fireplace. Formal dining. Kitchen offers double sink with view of back yard and plenty of storage and counter space! Front bedroom could be used as office. Master bedroom features ceiling fan and ensuite. Master bath has double sinks with vanity. Large fenced backyard with patio for relaxing. $20 monthly HVAC filter program required. Room sizes are approximate. 2 Car Garage Ceiling Fan Central Heat & Air Electric Range Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections Hardwood Flooring Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 E Apollo Rd have any available units?
221 E Apollo Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 E Apollo Rd have?
Some of 221 E Apollo Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 E Apollo Rd currently offering any rent specials?
221 E Apollo Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 E Apollo Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 E Apollo Rd is pet friendly.
Does 221 E Apollo Rd offer parking?
Yes, 221 E Apollo Rd offers parking.
Does 221 E Apollo Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 E Apollo Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 E Apollo Rd have a pool?
No, 221 E Apollo Rd does not have a pool.
Does 221 E Apollo Rd have accessible units?
No, 221 E Apollo Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 221 E Apollo Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 E Apollo Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

