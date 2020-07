Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage hot tub

Calling all Golfers Come live in this updated one story home on the Number 2 green at Duck creek golf club. Homes offers mature trees w a relaxing view, covered patio, w ceiling fans, on cul-de-sac hot tub will stay w home . Secluded master suite w granite tops in bathroom split bedrooms. Game room w wet bar and half bath makes great for entertaining. Kitchen offers granite counter tops. Unique Atrium offering privacy while enjoying the outdoors.