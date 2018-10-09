All apartments in Garland
Garland, TX
2208 Windy Drive
Last updated June 6 2019 at 6:04 AM

2208 Windy Drive

2208 Windy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2208 Windy Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Holford

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Renovated Garden Home backs to a greenbelt and is less than one block from Holford Park. Step down into the living area that is flooded with natural light, and flanked with built in cabinets and soaring vaulted ceiling. The dining area can comfortably seat 8 guests and is open to the both living areas. Kitchen has been updated with painted cabinets, SS appliances and large subway tile flooring. Just outside the kitchen is a cozy patio space. Upstairs you will find a large master bedroom with a remodeled bath and walk-in closet. 2 more large bedrooms and 2nd full bath means there is room for everyone.All new windows and HVAC units, and roof. Large backyard for children and pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 Windy Drive have any available units?
2208 Windy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2208 Windy Drive have?
Some of 2208 Windy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 Windy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2208 Windy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 Windy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2208 Windy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2208 Windy Drive offer parking?
No, 2208 Windy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2208 Windy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 Windy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 Windy Drive have a pool?
No, 2208 Windy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2208 Windy Drive have accessible units?
No, 2208 Windy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 Windy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2208 Windy Drive has units with dishwashers.

