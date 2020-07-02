All apartments in Garland
2205 Prairie Creek Trail

2205 Prairie Creek Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2205 Prairie Creek Trail, Garland, TX 75040
Northlake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Awesome duplex located near Firewheel Mall. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with lovely enclosed patio or green house for your enjoyment or gardening plus designer paints. This unit comes with a kitchen refrigerator. Tiles throughout and only 1 bedroom with carpet. Wood fence with metal posts with nice backyard and open patio for grilling. Energy efficient unit with newer AC unit plus solar screens and 2 inch blinds. Close to George Bush Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 Prairie Creek Trail have any available units?
2205 Prairie Creek Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 Prairie Creek Trail have?
Some of 2205 Prairie Creek Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 Prairie Creek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Prairie Creek Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Prairie Creek Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2205 Prairie Creek Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2205 Prairie Creek Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2205 Prairie Creek Trail offers parking.
Does 2205 Prairie Creek Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 Prairie Creek Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Prairie Creek Trail have a pool?
No, 2205 Prairie Creek Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2205 Prairie Creek Trail have accessible units?
No, 2205 Prairie Creek Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Prairie Creek Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2205 Prairie Creek Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

