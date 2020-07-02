2205 Prairie Creek Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Awesome duplex located near Firewheel Mall. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with lovely enclosed patio or green house for your enjoyment or gardening plus designer paints. This unit comes with a kitchen refrigerator. Tiles throughout and only 1 bedroom with carpet. Wood fence with metal posts with nice backyard and open patio for grilling. Energy efficient unit with newer AC unit plus solar screens and 2 inch blinds. Close to George Bush Freeway.