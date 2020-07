Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in North Garland (near Fire Wheel shopping center and 190 access) with ceramic tile floor and wood floor throughout. Very nice layout. Foyer is flanked by formal living area and formal dining area. Kitchen opens to the family room. Recent updates including paint,gas range,microwave. Backyard has covered patio room & extended open patio. Ready for move in......